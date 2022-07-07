Menu

Crime

Police charge Calgary man in relation to 18 break and enters

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 7, 2022 5:09 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service has charged one man in relation to at least 18 break-and-enters and thefts at businesses between April and May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service has charged one man in relation to at least 18 break-and-enters and thefts at businesses between April and May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

The Calgary Police Service has charged one man in relation to at least 18 break-and-enters and thefts at businesses between April and May.

Police say the affected businesses included restaurants, cycle shops, cannabis dispensaries and liquor stores, among others. The suspect would force his way into a business by smashing glass windows and doors, or by prying doors open, according to a CPS news release.

Once inside, he would target anything that could be sold (electronics, cannabis, cash, bikes, etc.).

Read more: Northeast Calgary death deemed non-criminal: police

Police estimate the value of the stolen property at approximately $150,000 in total. They also estimate more than $40,000 worth of damage to businesses.

Devon White, 28, is facing 35 criminal charges related to the break-ins. He was held in custody until his next court date on July 13.

Click to play video: 'Calgary business break-ins smashing statistics for typical trends in crime' Calgary business break-ins smashing statistics for typical trends in crime
Calgary business break-ins smashing statistics for typical trends in crime – Apr 12, 2022

Police investigating 30 additional break-and-enters

Calgary police are also investigating 30 other break-ins that happened between May and July.

A woman and two men are wanted in relation to the incidents, according to a CPS news release.

Liquor stores, a cafe and bakery, cycle shops, pharmacies, gas stations and cannabis stores were targeted by the suspects. Police believe they were acting together while committing the break-ins.

The CPS estimates the value of the stolen property totals around $93,700, with another $101,000 worth of damages.

Read more: 34-year-old man identified as victim of upper Mount Royal homicide

In all 30 cases, the break-ins were committed after-hours police said, when the businesses were closed.

“All it takes is one person with disregard for the hard-working business owners to cause significant damage to the businesses and impact the sense of safety in our communities,” Staff Sgt. Mark Auger said in a statement on Thursday.

Shaun Edmond Paul Karambowich, 33, Jasmine Holly Rusk, 31, and James Taylor Stuart, 35, are all wanted on 20 warrants for commercial break-and-enter offences.

Read more: 45-year-old cyclist dead after hit and run in Gasoline Alley; RCMP search for sedan

Karambowich is described as five feet five inches tall and 148 pounds with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Rusk is described as five feet one inch tall and 123 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stuart is described as five feet seven inches tall and 152 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A picture of Shaun Karambowich.
A picture of Shaun Karambowich. Calgary Police Service
A picture of Jasmine Rusk.
A picture of Jasmine Rusk. Calgary Police Service
A picture of James Stuart.
A picture of James Stuart. Calgary Police Service
