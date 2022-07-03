Dean body found in upper Mount Royal alley: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgarian out walking their dog Sunday morning made a grizzly discovery as they came across a body in an alley, according to police.

Police were called to the alleyway in the area of the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. and located the man dead on the road.

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation as police said this death is considered suspicious.

According to a news release, an autopsy will be scheduled for early this week.

Calgary police are asking anyone in the area who may have seen anything or have security camera footage to contact police as investigators piece together how the man ended up in the alley. Residents in the area can call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Anyone else with information about this suspicious death can either call the local police number or anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.