Crime

Dean body found in upper Mount Royal alley: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 2:42 pm
calgary police service cruiser file generic View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary police cruiser. Global News

A Calgarian out walking their dog Sunday morning made a grizzly discovery as they came across a body in an alley, according to police.

Police were called to the alleyway in the area of the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. and located the man dead on the road.

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation as police said this death is considered suspicious.

Read more: Calgary police charge youth for allegedly trying to hire a hitman

According to a news release, an autopsy will be scheduled for early this week.

Trending Stories

Calgary police are asking anyone in the area who may have seen anything or have security camera footage to contact police as investigators piece together how the man ended up in the alley. Residents in the area can call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Anyone else with information about this suspicious death can either call the local police number or anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

