Crime

Calgary police charge youth for allegedly trying to hire a hitman

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 29, 2022 3:30 pm
Calgary police officers have charged a 16-year-old with counsel to commit murder after they allegedly solicited a citizen to murder someone else. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers have charged a 16-year-old with counsel to commit murder after they allegedly solicited a citizen to murder someone else.

Police say they received a complaint from a citizen on May 13 stating that a 16-year-old person asked them to murder another youth in exchange for payment.

Officers then conducted a six-week investigation and gathered enough evidence to charge the youth, the CPS said in a news release on Wednesday.

The youth was arrested on Tuesday and cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This is a very serious and disturbing incident,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

“We are thankful police were notified and could investigate before anything tragic happened. As a Service, our priority is to ensure public safety of all Calgarians.”

Police say the youth was charged with one count of counsel to commit murder, one count of breach of a court order and one count of possession of marijuana.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

