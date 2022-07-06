Calgary police investigate 3rd suspicious death this week

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating the third suspicious death this week.

Police say they were called to the 4400 block of Greenview Drive N.E. on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress. CPS said officers found a man dead upon arrival.

Investigators spoke to several witnesses at the scene and one man was taken into custody for questioning, according to a release from CPS on Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the suspicious death is not connected to the shooting in Falconridge on Monday or the homicide in upper Mount Royal on Sunday.

“Although we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, we believe all parties are known to one another and this is an isolated and targeted incident,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said.

“We do not believe this incident is related to the other recent deaths within the last few days, which are also currently under investigation.”

Police say the recent deaths are a priority for the CPS but other resources across the service have been impacted with additional tasks, including collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.