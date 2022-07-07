Menu

Lifestyle

Guelph, Waterloo named among top small cities in Canada

The Royal City is 8th, Waterloo sits at number 5.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 7, 2022 1:37 pm
The Downtown Guelph sign. View image in full screen
The Downtown Guelph sign. Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph and Waterloo have been named as two of Canada’s top small cities.

The Resonance Consultancy released its first ever ranking of the country’s Top 25 performing cities with populations of under 200,000 residents on Thursday.

The rankings are based on several factors including employment, the amount of visitors to each city, the number of quality culinary experiences and more.

READ MORE: City of Guelph accepting poems for art exhibit

The Royal City sits at eighth while Waterloo is a few spots above rounding out the top 5.

Victoria, BC is number one.

To see the entire list, go to the Resonance Best Cities website.

Guelph tagGuelph News tagWaterloo tagEmployment tagSurvey tagcities tagquality tagBest tag

