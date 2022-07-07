Guelph, Waterloo named among top small cities in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph and Waterloo have been named as two of Canada’s top small cities.

The Resonance Consultancy released its first ever ranking of the country’s Top 25 performing cities with populations of under 200,000 residents on Thursday.

The rankings are based on several factors including employment, the amount of visitors to each city, the number of quality culinary experiences and more.

READ MORE: City of Guelph accepting poems for art exhibit

The Royal City sits at eighth while Waterloo is a few spots above rounding out the top 5.

Victoria, BC is number one.

To see the entire list, go to the Resonance Best Cities website.

Story continues below advertisement