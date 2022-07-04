City of Guelph accepting poems for art exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

Budding poets are being invited to write an original poem that will be used as part of an art exhibit in Guelph, Ont.

The City is accepting submissions for an art installation titled Reshaping the Ruins that will be on display at Goldie Mill during Culture Days this September.

The poem must be based on an question: “How does it feel to experience an old space in a new light?”

Writers are being asked to answer the open-ended question about their own experiences with familiar spaces.

The winner will receive a $150 honorarium and will have their winning entry turned into a musical composition by Guelph instrumentalist, composer and vocalist Silas Chinsen.

It will be sung by a choir during a choral workshop on Aug. 13.

Artists Caleb Bray and Sophia Chilton will use the musical ensemble as inspiration for the live art experience at Goldie Mill Ruins.

People have until Aug. 1 to submit their entry.

For more information, go to the City of Guelph’s website.