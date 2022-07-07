Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in Kitchener park on Wednesday morning: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 11:51 am
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a sexual assault at a Kitchener Park. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a sexual assault at a Kitchener Park. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a park in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

They say a woman was walking through McLennan Park at around 10 a.m. when a stranger approached her.

Read more: Waterloo police on the hunt for officer’s missing baton

Police say a man then tried to grab her before a struggle ensued but she was able to escape and call the authorities.

The woman, who is 39 years old and a Kitchener resident, was left with minor injuries as a result but did not require medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the suspect as being 20 to 30 years old and around five feet six inches tall with blondish brown hair and an average to athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue toque.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 man arrested, another hospitalized after stabbing at University of Waterloo residence

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

