Woman sexually assaulted in Kitchener park on Wednesday morning: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a park in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

They say a woman was walking through McLennan Park at around 10 a.m. when a stranger approached her.

Police say a man then tried to grab her before a struggle ensued but she was able to escape and call the authorities.

The woman, who is 39 years old and a Kitchener resident, was left with minor injuries as a result but did not require medical attention.

UPDATE:

Continuing to investigate a sexual assault that occurred at McLennan Park yesterday morning. Looking to identify the individual in the video. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. Details: https://t.co/C8Il3tacbG Occ: 22-157701 (904) pic.twitter.com/GykL68yjor — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the suspect as being 20 to 30 years old and around five feet six inches tall with blondish brown hair and an average to athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue toque.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.