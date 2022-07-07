Menu

Comments

Crime

Waterloo police on the hunt for officer’s missing baton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 10:44 am
Waterloo Regional Police released several pictures of similar batons to the one that went missing. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police released several pictures of similar batons to the one that went missing. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer’s service-issued baton was lost during an investigation in Kitchener late last month.

Police say the baton was lost as officers were conducting raids at several homes on June 30.

Read more: 18 businesses in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich broken into overnight, police say

They believe it went missing while a house was being searched in the Huron South and Victoria Hills areas.

Police released several pictures of similar batons to the one that went missing.

Read more: Changes coming to collision-filled Kitchener intersection, MTO says

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

