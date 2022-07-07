Waterloo police on the hunt for officer’s missing baton

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer’s service-issued baton was lost during an investigation in Kitchener late last month.

Police say the baton was lost as officers were conducting raids at several homes on June 30.

They believe it went missing while a house was being searched in the Huron South and Victoria Hills areas.

Police released several pictures of similar batons to the one that went missing.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

