Crime

18 businesses in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich broken into overnight: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:41 pm
Waterloo REgional Police are looing to speak with the person in these photos in connection to the break-ins. View image in full screen
Waterloo REgional Police are looing to speak with the person in these photos in connection to the break-ins. Waterloo Regional Police

A total of 18 business were broken into throughout the region sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a “suspect targeted commercial business plazas with restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores” in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.

Police say the suspect would then smash glass windows or doors to gain entry before they would pilfer cash and small merchandise items.

Trending Stories

They released a couple of pictures of the person they are looking to speak with in connection with the break-ins.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crimes, has information on them, or can identify the suspect in the pictures is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

