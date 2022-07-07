1 man arrested, another hospitalized after stabbing at University of Waterloo residence

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was arrested while a second was taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a University of Waterloo residence on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to Claudette Millar Hall at 165 University Ave. W. shortly before 9 p.m.
They say there were two men inside a residence when one stabbed the other before fleeing the scene.
The wounded man was taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the other man was tracked down by University of Waterloo special constables before being taken into custody by Waterloo police officers.
A 19-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
