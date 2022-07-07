Menu

Crime

1 man arrested, another hospitalized after stabbing at University of Waterloo residence

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 10:44 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was arrested while a second was taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a University of Waterloo residence on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Claudette Millar Hall at 165 University Ave. W. shortly before 9 p.m.

They say there were two men inside a residence when one stabbed the other before fleeing the scene.

The wounded man was taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other man was tracked down by University of Waterloo special constables before being taken into custody by Waterloo police officers.

A 19-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

