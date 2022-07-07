1 man arrested, another hospitalized after stabbing at University of Waterloo residence

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was arrested while a second was taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a University of Waterloo residence on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Claudette Millar Hall at 165 University Ave. W. shortly before 9 p.m.

They say there were two men inside a residence when one stabbed the other before fleeing the scene.

The wounded man was taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other man was tracked down by University of Waterloo special constables before being taken into custody by Waterloo police officers.

A 19-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Increased police presence in area of University Ave. W. and Seagram Dr. in Waterloo for reports of a stabbing. One male has been taken to hospital. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/tqtO1a9SlJ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 7, 2022