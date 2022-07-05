Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man faces impaired driving charge after police cruiser stuck over long weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 9:54 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A 22-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a cruiser was struck over the Canada Day weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were initially called to University Avenue and Weber Street on Sunday night at around 11:15 p.m. after it was reported that a silver Volkswagen had left the scene of a collision and was being driven erratically.

Read more: Police report 2 firework incidents in Kitchener-Waterloo over Canada Day weekend

The officers tracked the car down on Weber Street. Police said the car was driving dangerously and officers tried to pull it over.

Trending Stories

The car was then driven at an officer, before it struck the passenger side of the fully marked cruiser.

The Volkswagen then entered a parking lot on Columbia Street, where it hit a pole and came to a stop.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officers then arrested the driver without incident.

Read more: Video shows police response to gun call at Kitchener homeless encampment

A 22-year-old Waterloo man from Waterloo is facing a plethora of charges in connection with the incident, including impaired operation, failure to stop after an accident, flight from police, assaulting police and driving while suspended.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagUniversity avenue waterloo tagColumbia street waterloo tagUptown Waterloo tagUniversity district waterloo tagWeber Street Waterloo tagWaterloo police cruiser struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers