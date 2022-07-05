Waterloo man faces impaired driving charge after police cruiser stuck over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a cruiser was struck over the Canada Day weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were initially called to University Avenue and Weber Street on Sunday night at around 11:15 p.m. after it was reported that a silver Volkswagen had left the scene of a collision and was being driven erratically.

The officers tracked the car down on Weber Street. Police said the car was driving dangerously and officers tried to pull it over.

The car was then driven at an officer, before it struck the passenger side of the fully marked cruiser.

The Volkswagen then entered a parking lot on Columbia Street, where it hit a pole and came to a stop.

Police say the officers then arrested the driver without incident.

A 22-year-old Waterloo man from Waterloo is facing a plethora of charges in connection with the incident, including impaired operation, failure to stop after an accident, flight from police, assaulting police and driving while suspended.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.