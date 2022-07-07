Police offering two $50,000 rewards for info leading to arrests in separate Toronto murders

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say, on behalf of the Bolo Program, two $50,000 rewards are being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with separate murder investigations.

The first $50,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a fatal shooting that took place on April 3 on Trehorne Drive, in the Royal York and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police said two men were driving northbound on Scarlett Road when another vehicle drove up beside them and started shooting.

The two men were taken to hospital. One had serious but non life-threatening injuries. The other, 21-year-old Habil Hassan, was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Two suspects were identified with one surrendering on April 22, police said.

However, the second suspect, 22-year-old Mohamed Hassan, remains outstanding and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said it is believed Hassan is in the Greater Toronto Area.

This was Toronto’s 17th homicide of 2021.

The second $50,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a shooting that took place on Sept. 18 in the area of Oak and Sumach streets.

Investigators said three victims were injured by stay bullets during a shooting. Two of them were taken to hospital and the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Thane Murray, a City of Toronto worker who worked at Regent Park Community Centre.

Three months after the shooting, on Dec. 14, police identified three suspects wanted for the shooting. Two of them were found and arrested that same day, however, the third is still outstanding.

Police said 28-year-old Jabreel Elmi is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is also believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

This was Toronto’s 61st homicide of 2021.

The rewards have been made possible through the Bolo Program. The program was launched in 2018 and police said rather than taking tips, they amplify wanted notices through social media, traditional advertising on billboards and the use of a mobile digital ad truck and encourage people to either call Crime Stoppers or police.

Both rewards are available until Jan. 7, 2023, police said.

“Bolo’s message is simple but effective. Be on the lookout,” Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters on Thursday.

“We do not need you to testify in court,” Idsinga said. “The cases against Mohamed Hassan and Jabreel Elmi are ready to go to trial. We simply need your help in locating them.”

Sean Sportun from Toronto Crime Stoppers said in “over 35 years … not once have we compromised a tipster.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7100 for the homicide squad, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

