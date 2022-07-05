Around 50 firefighters battle Creekford Road blaze that caused explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Approximately fifty firefighters from five stations responded to a Fire on Creekford Road a little after 2:30 pm Monday.

The fire was at Pat Rogers Towing and Auto Recycling, a local business on Creekford road between Bayridge Drive and Gardners Road.

Ted Posadowski, Kingston Fire and Rescues’ chief fire prevention officer, says the blaze started in a service garage.

“The fire was caused by routine service maintenance, or operations within that garage, so we’re not considering this fire to be suspicious at all,” said Posadowski.

Read more: Kingston police looking for man seen in Lake Ontario off Crawford Wharf

Not long after firefighters arrived on scene, Kingston Police were called in by the municipal fire department.

Story continues below advertisement

Police sealed off Creekford Road for several hundred metres on either side of the business.

“There were reports of explosions or loud noises within that area and what that was was various cylinders that did heat and did explode, so we did want to keep a safe perimeter,” said Posadowski.

There were a minimal number of employees on the property at the start of the fire and there were no injuries, according to Kingston Fire & Rescue.

Posadowski told Global Kingston the cost of the damage could be upwards of $1 million.