Kingston police looking for man seen in Lake Ontario off Crawford Warf

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are working with several other emergency services in an effort to find a man who was seen in Lake Ontario near downtown Kingston Monday night.

According to a witness, a fully-clothed man with a beard had been seen jumping into the water at Brock Dock, otherwise known as Crawford Warf.

The man was then seen swimming out about 100 feet from shore, and a witness and two others on a docked vessel attempted to rescue the man.

Witnesses lost sight of the man before arriving at his location in the water and were unable to locate him.

The Coast Guard also searched for the man and were unsuccessful, as was the Kingston Police Unmanned Ariel Vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery team is scheduled to conduct a search.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

2:11 Kingston, Ont. encampment protocol enforcement comes into effect Kingston, Ont. encampment protocol enforcement comes into effect