Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police looking for man seen in Lake Ontario off Crawford Warf

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 1:12 pm
Police in Kingston are conducting a water search for a man seen jumping into Lake Ontario Monday night. View image in full screen
Police in Kingston are conducting a water search for a man seen jumping into Lake Ontario Monday night.

Kingston Police are working with several other emergency services in an effort to find a man who was seen in Lake Ontario near downtown Kingston Monday night.

According to a witness, a fully-clothed man with a beard had been seen jumping into the water at Brock Dock, otherwise known as Crawford Warf.

The man was then seen swimming out about 100 feet from shore, and a witness and two others on a docked vessel attempted to rescue the man.

Read more: St. Lawrence College CEO named chair of Colleges Ontario

Witnesses lost sight of the man before arriving at his location in the water and were unable to locate him.

Trending Stories

The Coast Guard also searched for the man and were unsuccessful, as was the Kingston Police Unmanned Ariel Vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery team is scheduled to conduct a search.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. encampment protocol enforcement comes into effect' Kingston, Ont. encampment protocol enforcement comes into effect
Kingston, Ont. encampment protocol enforcement comes into effect
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagKingston tagKingston Police tagLake Ontario tagWater Rescue tagsearch and recovery tagwater search tagKingston Lake Ontario tagbrock dock tagcrawford warf tagman missing lake ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers