Weekend fire tears through South Frontenac, Ont. home

Fire crews received a 911 call from neighbours of a home located on Battersea Road in the township of South Frontenac, north of Kingston, Ont., just after 6:30 Saturday morning.

“We believe the smoke alarms were functioning and that assisted in alerting a passerby to phone 911,” South Frontenac Township Fire Chief, Darcy Knott said.

About 30 firefighters fought the black smoke and flames which were visibly rising from the home when crews arrived on the scene.

“When crews arrived the house was fully involved, with flames coming out of the roof. A number of South Frontenac fire and rescue crews attended the scene and the fire is now under control,” Knott said.

The fire was declared a defensive operation and crews worked to douse the flames and stop them from spreading off the property.

Battersea Road was closed to vehicle traffic while crews worked to put out the fire and any hot spots therafter.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The structure and all of its contents were a total loss.

The cause of the fire has been classified as accidental with no further information available from South Frontenac fire officials.

The damage estimate is pegged at $250,000.

