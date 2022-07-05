BBQ in Regina’s Pepsi park marks 18 years of Tamra Keepness disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) took turns flipping burgers for the annual barbeque for Tamra Keepness. People of all ages showed up to the event held in Regina’s Pepsi park hosted by the RPS and Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS).

The barbeque is important for police to participate with community organizations to raise awareness on Tamra’s disappearance. The RPS Deputy Chief remembers the day when Tamra went missing as he was working as a sergeant at the RPS property crime unit at the time.

“Pretty much the whole organization was tasked with doing some work in regards to the investigation,” said Dean Rae, RPS Deputy Chief.

“We were very busy for the first number of months tracking down many types of tips (and) investigative information that was passed on to us.”

The event is held every year on July 5th to commemorate the day that Tamra went missing from her home on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street. This year marks 18 years since her disappearance.

Even though it’s been many years, police still continue to look into tips with caution.

“Every year, we end up with a number of tips,” said Rae. “I know we had a tip that led us into the (United) States and we followed up on that. We are always hoping that we get that one piece of information that is going to give us some lead where we can follow up and hopefully locate Tamra.”

The annual barbeque is an opportunity where RPS and RT/SIS hold hopes that someone would someday come forward to share some information on Tamra.

“Today is an excellent day of remembrance of not only the issue MMIWG2S people but also the issue of community coming together, the importance of education (and safety),” said Erica Beaudin, RT/SIS Executive Director.

“What (the family) has told me over the years, is that having this barbeque (has reassured them) that they aren’t alone in this and that there are other people who miss (Tamra) and wonder where she is.”

The RPS is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the whereabouts of Keepness. Anyone with information — as small as it may be — is asked to contact the RPS at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

