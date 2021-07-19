Investigation continues 17 years later for Tamra Keepness who went missing in 2004

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been 17 years since Tamra Keepness went missing and the community continues to hold out hope for her return.

On Monday, the community held a barbeque to encourage people to come forward with any information, something that has been done on an annual basis. Keepness has been missing since July 5, 2004.

“We still have hope that she will be coming home and we won’t stop looking for her until she comes home,” said Erica Beaudin, Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services executive director.

“What that means is that there is no evidence that she is gone, as in deceased. There is absolutely no evidence to that so, until there is actual evidence to that, we have hope.”

Just five years old at the time of her disappearance, she was last seen in her home on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street as she headed to bed.

Regina police have previously said hundreds of thousands of hours have been spent on the investigation have failed to locate any trace of Keepness. It remains unknown if she had wandered from the home or was abducted, or if she is alive today.

“It’s an open investigation and it’s something we’re always willing and wanting to take tips or information that can help us out,” said Chief Evan Bray, Regina Police Service.

“This event is something that our city has felt for a long time. It’s something that everyone in our city knows.”

Anyone with information — as small as it may be — is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

The Regina Police Service is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the whereabouts of Keepness.

