Métis Nation spring assembly opens in Saskatoon following turbulent year

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This weekend marks the Spring Métis Nation Legislative Assembly in Saskatoon. It follows a controversial fall assembly highlighted by political tensions and legal threats against citizens and elected officials.

The rising tension in the fall session burst in to the open after allegations of workplace harassment, questions surrounding the CEO’s heritage and the disenfranchisement of voters. All of which led to citizens and political commentators who criticized the administration receiving cease and desist letters.

Jennifer Laewetz, a recipient of one of the letters, shared Saturday her frustrations with the lack of apologies surrounding that assembly. “We had four women undemocratically removed from their positions, and some of the questions citizens have been asking is what led us here?” Laewetz says.

This year may be the start of a new chapter, as previously banned members have been invited back, but not everyone agrees.

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“We’re not seeing these decisions being made in good faith or because they want to work with us,” Laewetz says. “If that was the case we would be getting apologies. What we are seeing now are decisions being made in damage control.”

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Fast forward to the start of the spring assembly. Protesters gathered in front of Prairieland Park to share their concerns over trust in the current leadership.

“As a Métis person, we are supposed to resist and be resilient and stand up against oppressive governments,” protest participant Meagan Nolan said.

Inside the assembly, tensions remained high as questions were raised over recent budget audits and their transparency.

Meanwhile, Métis Nation President Glen McCallum stated the main focus of the weekend was addressing the treaty. “Constitutional reform is a big one that we are talking about, and the bigger one than that is treaty,” he said. “The federal government is ready the Métis Nation is ready and we’ve have been engaging with the federal government for quite a few years on the treaty.”

McCallum told Global News he would like to see further connections being made with the community this year, especially the youth and elders.

Others, meanwhile, are calling for greater accountability, among them Jennifer Laewetz and Meagan Nolan. “We want transparency, we want accountability, where’s the money going?” Nolan says.

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The assembly continues Sunday with discussions expected to focus on legislative amendments, child and family services, and the Wildlife Conservation Act.

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