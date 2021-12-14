Rewards renewed for tips in pair of Regina cold cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has renewed a pair of rewards being offered in two of the city’s most famous cold cases.

$50,000 rewards are once again being offered for key information in the disappearance of five-year-old Tamra Keepness back in 2004, as well as the triple homicide of Gray Nay Htoo and his family in 2010.

Police Chief Evan Bray renewed the rewards at Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting to no objection.

Bray said anyone wanting to claim either reward would have to bring forward a case-changing tip, and obviously, not remain anonymous.

“Having a suspicion, or having a good idea of what happened is a lot different than having reasonable grounds to lay a charge,” said Bray. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

The tip is renewed with the goal of having it serve as a motivator for those that know key information to come forward.

Keepness’ disappearance and the murder of the Htoo family are just two of between 30 and 35 cold cases RPS is currently working on.

