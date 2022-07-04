Man charged in connection with 2 Edmonton shootings

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with two shootings that took place in Edmonton over the past several months.

The most recent shooting took place on March 12, 2022, at a lounge in the area of 124 Street and 118 Avenue. One person was killed in the shooting and six others were injured.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service said Alinur Mohamed Mussa was identified for his alleged role in discharging a firearm during the lounge shooting.

Police said further investigation identified the 34-year-old as a suspect in a shooting that took place on Aug. 29, 2021, at the Duggan Community Hall, located in the area of 37 Avenue and 106 Street.

Police said Hamza Mohamed, 22, was killed in that shooting and two men were charged in relation to his homicide.

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at south Edmonton community hall – Aug 30, 2021

Police said on June 27, officers located Mussa in a vehicle and four people in the vehicle, including Mussa, were taken into custody.

A residence and vehicle were then searched by police, in which police said they located two handguns, one with a defaced serial number and the other with an over-capacity magazine. Two prohibited magazines, evidence from the lounge shooting, 7.1 grams of cocaine and evidence of fraud were also located during the search, according to police.

Mussa is facing 20 charges in relation to these incidents, including attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of weapons contrary to order, three counts of possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of discharging firearm with intent, and two counts of possession of firearm in vehicle.

Yahye Abdinasir Alibarre, 28, is also charged with two counts of possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of firearm in vehicle, two counts of possession of prohibited device, and possession of firearm with defaced serial number in relation to the traffic stop conducted on June 27.

7 people shot, 1 man dead: Edmonton police investigate Saturday morning shooting – Mar 12, 2022

Police said neither Mussa nor Alibarre had firearm licences.

The other people in the vehicle were not charged, according to the EPS.

Police continue to search for 27-year-old Saed Osman, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in the March 2022 lounge shooting.

View image in full screen A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Saed Osman, who police believe was involved in an Edmonton lounge shooting on March 12, 2022. Edmonton Police Service

Police are also looking to identify a fourth suspect wanted in the lounge shooting.

1 2 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a lounge in the area of 124 Street and 118 Avenue on March 12, 2022. Courtesy, Edmonton police 2 2 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a lounge in the area of 124 Street and 118 Avenue on March 12, 2022. Courtesy, Edmonton police