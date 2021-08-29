Homicide detectives investigating shooting in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives with the Edmonton Police Service were called in to investigate a suspicious death in the Duggan neighbourhood Sunday.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police were called for reports of a shooting at a community hall in the area of 37 Avenue and 106 Street.

Officers arrived to find a dead man inside the hall. They said the victim was in his 20s.

Police said six other adult men were also injured and were treated in hospital. Of them, three were released Sunday. Two others were in hospital with non-life threatening injuries while one was in serious condition in hospital.

One man who police described as a suspect is in custody.

Hours after the shooting, homicide police were still on scene going in and out of the Duggan community hall.

Police tape blocked off a parking lot with evidence markers spread across the pavement.

An autopsy on the victim was scheduled for Thursday, September 2.