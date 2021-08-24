Menu

Crime

Man’s suspicious death prompts police investigation in north-central Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 7:41 pm
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street neat 119 Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street neat 119 Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Global News

A man who was found injured in a north-central Edmonton home later died in hospital Tuesday, prompting Edmonton police to launch a suspicious death investigation.

Police responded to a weapons complaint around 12:40 a.m. at a home on 79 Street near 119 Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood.

Officers arrived to find an injured man inside the home. Police said the 46-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died a short while later.

Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street near 119 Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street near 119 Avenue in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Global News

Homicide detectives have taken over the suspicious death investigation.

The street in front of the house was blocked off with police tape on Tuesday, and officers could be seen investigating and collecting statements from residents in the area.

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Whyte Avenue area

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street, near 119 Avenue, in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating at a home on 79 Street, near 119 Avenue, in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Global News

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

