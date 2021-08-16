Edmonton homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Whyte Avenue area

Send this page to someone via email

The homicide section has been called in to investigation a suspicious death in south Edmonton.

In a news release issued just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said homicide investigators were called to the area of 82 Avenue and 105 Street in relation to the suspicious death of a man believed to be in his 20s.

Police said while the scene should not impact drivers travelling through the area, motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible, as officers conduct their investigation.

No further information regarding the man’s death has been released.

The EPS said more information will be “forthcoming.”

More to come…

