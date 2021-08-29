Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in Mill Woods

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide detectives were called to investigate after a man was found dead near the Mill Woods Sports Park on Saturday.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. and were told a body had been found in the green space at 66 Street and 23 Avenue.

The man was dead when police arrived.

A police dog could be seen searching the area Saturday evening.

There was a tarp covering what appeared to be a body at the base of a set of bleachers along a sports field.

Police did not release information about any potential suspects.

An autopsy has not been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.