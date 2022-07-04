Fire crews battle blaze at former south London, Ont. Dairy Queen

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have been called in to investigate after a fire broke out at an old, vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road South on Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., fire crews arrived to a “substantial fire” at the location, said deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell.

“The fire was quickly contained and put out,” Shewell said. “At this point, we will be securing the building today and moving forward and working with the owners to be able to come to next steps in regards to that building.”

No injuries were reported.

Estimated damage costs have not yet been determined because of the “limited dollar value” due to the building being vacant, Shewell explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“The dollar value would definitely be on the lower end,” Shewell said. “However, we have noted during our investigation that there were no utilities or any sources of ignition at that location.”

This is the second time within a year that fire crews responded to the Dairy Queen location in South London.

On Dec. 4, 2021, fire crews battled and extinguished the blaze just north of Baseline Road.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have deemed the fire suspicious.