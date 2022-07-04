Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire crews battle blaze at former south London, Ont. Dairy Queen

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:30 am
This is the second time within a year that fire crews responded to the Dairy Queen location in South London. View image in full screen
This is the second time within a year that fire crews responded to the Dairy Queen location in South London. London Fire Department / Twitter

London, Ont., police have been called in to investigate after a fire broke out at an old, vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road South on Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., fire crews arrived to a “substantial fire” at the location, said deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell.

Read more: 3 pets dead after London, Ont. house fire, officials say

“The fire was quickly contained and put out,” Shewell said. “At this point, we will be securing the building today and moving forward and working with the owners to be able to come to next steps in regards to that building.”

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

Estimated damage costs have not yet been determined because of the “limited dollar value” due to the building being vacant, Shewell explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“The dollar value would definitely be on the lower end,” Shewell said. “However, we have noted during our investigation that there were no utilities or any sources of ignition at that location.”

This is the second time within a year that fire crews responded to the Dairy Queen location in South London.

On Dec. 4, 2021, fire crews battled and extinguished the blaze just north of Baseline Road.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have deemed the fire suspicious.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagSuspicious tagsouth london tagDairy Queen tagWharncliffe Road South tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers