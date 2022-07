Send this page to someone via email

Two pets are dead after a house fire in London, Ont., according to officials.

Fire crews with the London Fire Department were called to a blaze at 63 Guildford Crescent on Sunday morning.

One person was assessed by paramedics. Their condition is unknown.

Fire crews say two pets died and one is missing.

Damage is pegged at $250,000.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

