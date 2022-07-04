Vigil held for 14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting, family seeks justice

On Saturday evening, a candlelight vigil was held for 14-year-old Jake Longman, who was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting last week, according to his family.

Family, friends and community members gathered with drums and prayers for the teen and those in attendance wore orange shirts that said ‘Every Child Matters’, in remembrance of the young life that was taken far too soon.

Brenda Longman, the teen’s grandmother, said she and loved ones were devastated, hurt and shocked to find out about the killing, which took place on Wednesday afternoon in an alley on the 1200 block of Rae Street.

Longman said she wants justice for the death of her grandson and to raise awareness about the deadly implications of ongoing gang violence in the city, which she says has only worsened in recent years.

“I’m so angry, I’m sick and tired of these gangs with their guns, going around harming people,” Longman stated.

“I know he’s not the first one shot and killed and it’s getting to be sickening.”

Longman said she’s asking community members, grandmothers, parents and all those who have been hurt by “rival gang fights” and those initiating young children into gang life and “harming those that don’t want to be involved in gangs” to help, get more involved with the police to bring those individuals down and take their weapons away.

Read more: Regina police charge 5 individuals after shots alleged fired at young people

The family is asking anyone with information that can help police with their investigation into Jake’s death to come forward.

“I just want justice for my grandson because his death was so unnecessary, and he was just a small, little boy, you know, just a little 14-year-old kid that had so much to live for.”

Longman said her grandson loved sports and was cherished by many family members, including his brother, who she said held him as he died.

According to Regina police, a 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing, which is the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

