Comments

Crime

15-year-old male charged in connection with Regina’s sixth homicide of 2022

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 8:25 pm
Regina police say their explosives disposal unit was deployed in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Regina police say their explosives disposal unit was deployed in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue on Monday morning. Dave Parsons / Global News

According to a press release, a 15-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina’s sixth homicide of 2022

The investigation began with police responding to a 911 call in an alley in 1200 block of Rae Street at about 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a press release said.

Read more: Police confirm recent death of male is Regina’s 6th homicide

When officers arrived they found a dead 14-year-old male in the alley and an injured 32-year-old female who was taken to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Additional police resources and the Coroner were requested, as investigators with the Major Crimes Unit directed the numerous tasks associated to the case.

The investigation led to the arrest of the youth who is now facing multiple charges in connection with the homicide, police said.

Read more: Regina police board meeting focuses on mental health calls, decriminalizing illicit drug possession

The identity of the accused and the victim cannot be released because they are both youth.

The accused has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and failure to comply with condition.

The accused youth made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers' Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
