Police confirm recent death of male is Regina’s 6th homicide

A recent report of a male found dead in the early morning hours of June 29 is being treated as a homicide investigation. The Regina Police Service (RPS) confirms that this is the sixth homicide in Regina in 2022.

Police said in a statement that officers found a male who was confirmed dead after being dispatched to the 1200 block of Rae Street at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

“Patrol officers secured the scene and requested additional resources including the Forensic Identification Unit and the Coroner,” police said.

The RPS stated the deceased male is a young person so they will not be releasing his name at this time. As the investigation continues, police say will release more details as soon as information is available.

The RPS is asking anyone who has information that could assist police in this case to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

