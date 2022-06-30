Menu

Crime

Police confirm recent death of male is Regina’s 6th homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 3:06 pm
The recent death of a young male found on the 1200 block of Rae Street is now confirmed by police as Regina's sixth homicide of 2022. View image in full screen
The recent death of a young male found on the 1200 block of Rae Street is now confirmed by police as Regina's sixth homicide of 2022. Natasha Pace/File Photo

A recent report of a male found dead in the early morning hours of June 29 is being treated as a homicide investigation. The Regina Police Service (RPS) confirms that this is the sixth homicide in Regina in 2022.

Read more: Regina police investigating male found dead early Wednesday morning

Police said in a statement that officers found a male who was confirmed dead after being dispatched to the 1200 block of Rae Street at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

“Patrol officers secured the scene and requested additional resources including the Forensic Identification Unit and the Coroner,” police said.

The RPS stated the deceased male is a young person so they will not be releasing his name at this time. As the investigation continues, police say will release more details as soon as information is available.

Read more: Police confirm Regina’s 5th homicide victim was missing person

The RPS is asking anyone who has information that could assist police in this case to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder' 75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder
75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder – Jun 20, 2022
