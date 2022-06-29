Regina police investigating male found dead early Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a male was found dead early Wednesday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, started a death investigation after the discovery of a deceased person in the early morning of June 29.

Police said in a press release that they were called to the 1200 block of Rae Street at around 2:20 a.m. and “found a male who was confirmed deceased.”

The RPS stated that patrol officers secured the scene and requested additional resources, including the forensic identification unit and the coroner. The scene continues to be secured.

Police have released no further details at this stage. This investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could assist police in this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

