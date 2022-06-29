Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating male found dead early Wednesday morning

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 10:55 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a male found early Wednesday morning on the 1200 block of Rae Street. File/Getty

Police are investigating after a male was found dead early Wednesday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, started a death investigation after the discovery of a deceased person in the early morning of June 29.

Read more: Regina police investigating after collision between truck, cyclist

Police said in a press release that they were called to the 1200 block of Rae Street at around 2:20 a.m. and “found a male who was confirmed deceased.”

The RPS stated that patrol officers secured the scene and requested additional resources, including the forensic identification unit and the coroner. The scene continues to be secured.

Trending Stories

Read more: Regina police charge 3 youths after early morning traffic stop

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released no further details at this stage. This investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could assist police in this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers' Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagDeath Investigation tagPublic Assistance tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagForensic Identification Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers