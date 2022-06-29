Regina police board meeting focuses on mental health calls, decriminalizing illicit drug possession

Send this page to someone via email

A recent Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting held on June 28, 2022 focused on two large topics: finding the right support services for mental health calls for service in the city and decriminalizing simple illicit drug possession.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is dealing with an unprecedented number of calls for mental health services during the pandemic, and it hasn’t subsided. The RPS chief of police said mental health and addictions systems are at capacity and few community agencies offer 24-7 services.

“I think it’s finding a way that we can help our community partners and other organizations that could provide 24-7 care if the funding and the resources they need so that we have all these answers available to us at all times of the day,” said RPS Chief Evan Bray.

Police suggest there should be a triaged approach for police to divert certain mental health calls for service to other agencies while continuing supports and funding to address housing supports for those in need.

The RPS has also been exploring the impacts and feasibility of decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs along with the Saskatoon Police Service and the University of Saskatchewan.

While the Saskatchewan government has already made it known that it is not interested in decriminalization like in British Columbia, the RPS said it is already shying away from simple possession charges.

“The resolution often is not one that makes a huge difference through courts,” said Bray. “Understanding that people who have substance use disorder and addiction are dealing with a health problem.”

Bray added there needs to be more community approach on this front in order to help those being diverted for support or health-care services.

