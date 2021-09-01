Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Regina, police to create report on decriminalizing simple possession of drugs

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 3:40 pm
Fentanyl is seen in powdered form in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Fentanyl is seen in powdered form in this undated file photo. File / Global News

Regina police and the city of Regina have been tasked with compiling a report regarding the decriminalization of drug possession.

The topic was discussed as a motion at Tuesday’s Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

The motion, which was put forward by Regina Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens and commissioner Juliet Bushi, recommends researching and analyzing the decriminalization of small quantity possession of drugs such as opioids.

Read more: New Saskatchewan overdose numbers show old pattern

The motion calls for the report to examine the feasibility and implications of providing a safe drug supply in Regina to address the addictions crisis and the growing number of overdoses in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The report will also feature input from partner organizations such as harm reduction services.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said decriminalization is not just about taking away the ability to charge someone with drugs on them and walking away, but it’s additionally finding a way to get the health assistance they need.

Trending Stories

Read more: Sask. government providing drug checking test strips in Regina, Saskatoon

He added that this is really about trying to put police efforts and attention on things that have true impacts on community safety.

“Many times what they need is real structured support, counselling and services that need to be provided from a health lens, addictions lens and sometimes mental health might be wrapped up in there as well,” Bray said.

“If they get healthy, then the need and requirement for drugs in the community goes down, which has a great effect on lowering crime rates and victimization in our city.”

Bray mentioned how there were 393 simple drug possession charges in 2020, and 172 so far in 2021.

He admitted the drug problem in Regina is as serious and as large — if not larger — than it has ever been.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: $300M worth of drugs seized as fentanyl ‘superlab’ dismantled in rural Alberta

There have been 993 reported overdoses and 72 apparent deaths in 2021 in Regina.

In July alone there were 182 overdoses.

The report will be looked over at a public board meeting in the first quarter of next year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagFentanyl tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagRegina tagCity of Regina tagDrug Possession tagRegina Board of Police Commissioners tagRegina Drugs tagdecriminalization of simple possession of drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers