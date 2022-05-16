Regina police charge 5 individuals after shots alleged fired at young people

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) charged four young persons and one adult after an incident on Saturday in which shots were allegedly fired toward a group of young people.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m. Police received a call stating a youth had fired a gun toward a group of young people in the area of 6th Avenue and Athol Street.

“Police went to the area and conducted a search; they found three young people, one of whom matched the suspect description,” according to a press release.

“These three were detained and police found a sawed-off rifle tucked in the waistband of one youth: a 14 year-old male. A second suspect, a 17 year-old male, was found to be in possession of a machete. The third person was released with no charge.”

The individuals were located from the “victim” group and once they were identified, police found two to be in breach of release conditions. Two others had outstanding warrants, and one was in possession of a bullet.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, names cannot be released. Police stated that all but one of the persons charged is under the age of 18.

RPS stated that a 14-year-old male is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and other charges.

The 14-year-old teen made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

A 15-year-old male was charged with Fail to Comply with Conditions of Release and made his first court appearance on this charge in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

A 19-year-old Regina, Dante Atlantis Linklater is charged with failing to comply with conditions of release. He made his first court appearance on this charge in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The 17-year-old male is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (machete) and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace. Police say the 17-year-old male was released and will make his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court on July 4, 2022.

Lastly, the 15-year-old teen was charged with careless storage of firearm or ammunition and he will be in Youth Court on July 4, 2022.

RPS stated that the two youths arrested on their outstanding warrants will also appear in Youth Court on July 4, 2022.

