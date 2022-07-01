Sunshine, unsettled conditions forecast for Canada Day weekend in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

It was a warm and sunny start to the Canada Day long weekend, with temperatures in the high 20s across B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Time will tell, though, if those conditions remain constant for the next 72 hours.

From Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, Environment Canada is forecasting unsettled conditions until Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures ranging from 27 to 31 C plus a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers.

Also, Friday’s forecast for the Okanagan and Shuswap is calling for a risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Below are Environment Canada’s weather projections:

Salmon Arm

Friday: High 27, low 14. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day. Partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers during the evening. Risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday: High 28, low 14. Sunny in the morning and afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 per cent chance of showers for the rest of the day.

Sunday: High 31, low 16. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day, then a 60 per cent chance overnight.

Monday: High 25, low 14. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Vernon

Friday: High 27, low 14. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day. Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers during the evening. Risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday: High 29, low 14. Sunny in the morning and afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 per cent chance of showers for the rest of the day. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday: High 30, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Monday: High 22, low 14. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Kelowna

Friday: High 27, low 14. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day. Winds from 20 km/h to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the evening. Risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday: High 30, low 14. Sunny in the morning and afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 per cent chance of showers for the rest of the day. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday: High 30, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Monday: High 22, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Penticton

Friday: High 27, low 13. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day. Winds of 20 km/h in the afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the evening. Risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday: High 28, low 14. Sunny in the morning and afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 per cent chance of showers for the rest of the day. Winds of 20 km/h in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday: High 30, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Monday: High 22, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Osoyoos

Friday: High 27, low 13. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day. Winds of 20 km/h in the afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the evening. Risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday: High 28, low 14. Sunny in the morning and afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 per cent chance of showers in the early evening. Winds of 20 km/h in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Sunday: High 30, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

Monday: High 22, low 15. Cloudy and showers throughout the day.

