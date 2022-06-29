Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saint John Sea Dogs down Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in 2022 Memorial Cup final

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 9:16 pm

The Hamilton Bulldogs have dropped the 2022 Memorial Cup final to the QMJHL‘s Saint John Sea Dogs.

The hosts from New Brunswick never looked back over 60 minutes having taken a 2-1 lead after one and 4-2 lead after two.

New York Islanders prospect William Dufour was the first star of the game with a goal and an assist for the Sea Dogs in Wednesday’s finale.

The QMJHL regular season MVP would also take honours as the MVP of the tournament.

Hamilton got a pair of goals from Anaheim Ducks draft pick Mason McTavish.

Read more: Memorial Cup helping bring new life to Saint John

Saint John went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Bulldogs were 0 for 1 on their only man advantage opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams would combine for eight total penalties in the game, with the Bulldogs accounting for five including three in the third period.

Marco Costantini stopped 21 of 26 shots he faced.

Trending Stories

The Sea Dogs Nikloas Hurtboise stopped 25 of 28.

Saint John finished the tournament with three wins and a single loss.

The Bulldogs won two and dropped three in five games.

It’s the third straight tournament win for the QMJHL who saw the won the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies win in 2018 and Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs advance to Memorial Cup final with 4-3 OT win over Shawinigan

The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sea Dogs are now two for two in Memorial Cup final wins having also been champs in 2011.

Wednesday was the first-ever Memorial Cup final appearance for the Bulldogs.

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagHamilton news tagOHL tagOntario Hockey League tagHamilton Bulldogs tagMemorial Cup tagCHL tagQMJHL tagSaint John Sea Dogs tagCanadian Hockey League tag2022 memorial cup tagst. john sea dogs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers