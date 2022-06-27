Hamilton Bulldogs advance to Memorial Cup final with 4-3 OT win over Shawinigan

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs will play in the 2022 Memorial Cup after a 4-3 overtime win against the 2021-2022 QMJHL champs the Shawinigan Cataractes in Monday’s semi-final.

Hamilton got the winning goal from centre Jan Mysak at 10:08 in the first overtime period. Mysak, 20, would go on to be selected the first star in the game.

The Bulldogs would take their first lead of the game 1:23 in to the second period with Mason McTavish’s fourth goal of the tournament breaking a 1-1 tie.



Shawinigan’s Olivier Nadeau would counter with his fourth of the tourney just minutes after.

With 10 minutes to go, the Cataractes would take the lead once again on a William Veillette goal at 10:01 before the Bulldogs Logan Morrision would tie the game again just four minutes later.

Hamilton would go 0 for 2 on the power play while Shawinigan would not score on their only man advantage opportunity, which came in the first period.

Both teams would combine for five total penalties in the game, with Shawinigan counting two in the first and one in the second.

Marco Costantini stopped 33 of 36 shots he faced.

The Cataractes’ Antoine Coulombe stopped 39 of 43.

The final will feature the Bulldogs against the tournament hosts, the Saint John Sea Dogs, Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

