Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton RCMP cruiser ‘riddled with bullet holes’ after shooting: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating targeted shooting in Penticton' RCMP investigating targeted shooting in Penticton
Penticton RCMP are investigating a targeted shooting that happened around 5:00 a.m. on Monday – Apr 12, 2022

Penticton Mounties were in the midst of an impaired driving investigation when they found themselves the target of gunfire.

RCMP said in a press release that officers were near the intersection of Peach Rock and Green Mountain roads Tuesday, shortly after 1 a.m., when a red-coloured SUV approached driving west on Green Mountain Road.

Read more: ‘Extremely combative’ man tries to disarm Penticton RCMP officer, police say

“Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation,” RCMP said in the release.

Click to play video: '‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out' ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021

“Soon thereafter, they overheard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV. As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover, while then observing the SUV driving away westbound on Green Mountain Road.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan resident arrested, charged after fleeing from police

One of the police vehicles was riddled with bullet holes.

“Thankfully, none of our officers or nearby residents and pedestrians who were outside at the time were injured,” Const. James Grandy, a spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP, said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide' RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide
RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide – Jan 12, 2022

“This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our Frontline officers are facing each day while serving our communities.”

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have related information – call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagPolice Shooting tagSUV tagpenticton rcmp tagtargeted shooting tagBullet Holes tagPenticton crime tagGreen Mountain Road taggun crimes tagConst. james Grandy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers