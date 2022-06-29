Penticton RCMP cruiser ‘riddled with bullet holes’ after shooting: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Mounties were in the midst of an impaired driving investigation when they found themselves the target of gunfire.

RCMP said in a press release that officers were near the intersection of Peach Rock and Green Mountain roads Tuesday, shortly after 1 a.m., when a red-coloured SUV approached driving west on Green Mountain Road.

“Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation,” RCMP said in the release.

“Soon thereafter, they overheard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV. As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover, while then observing the SUV driving away westbound on Green Mountain Road.”

One of the police vehicles was riddled with bullet holes.

“Thankfully, none of our officers or nearby residents and pedestrians who were outside at the time were injured,” Const. James Grandy, a spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP, said in a press release.

“This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our Frontline officers are facing each day while serving our communities.”

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have related information – call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.