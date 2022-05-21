Okanagan resident arrested, charged after fleeing from police

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan resident has been charged with dangerously fleeing from police following an attempted traffic stop earlier this month.

According to the Penticton RCMP, Nicholas Desrochers was spotted driving through town by a local, plain-clothed officer, and an attempted traffic stop was made.

But instead of stopping for the street-enforcement unit officer, police say Desrochers allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.

“Desrochers was observed to run a stop sign and drive into oncoming traffic in order to evade police,” Const. Dayne Lyons said of the May 3 incident. “Witnesses had come forward to confirm almost being struck.”

RCMP say Desrochers was located and arrested without incident the next day.

Online court documents say Desrochers is in custody and has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police.

His next court appearance is Thursday, May 26 in Kelowna.