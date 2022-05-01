Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP recover ‘tons’ of undelivered mail inside stolen truck

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 2:26 pm
A Penticton RCMP cruiser in the parking lot of the police detachment on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Penticton RCMP cruiser in the parking lot of the police detachment on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Shelby Thom / Global News

Penticton RCMP says they’ve found “tons” of important mail, letters, and tax documents inside a stolen truck.

On April 22, RCMP responded to a report of a parked truck with two people passed out inside.

Both who were inside the truck were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Read more: RCMP seeks doorbell cam footage after ‘targeted’ shooting in Penticton

“We have recovered tons and tons of stolen mail,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. Ryan Creasey in the press release.

“The letters included people’s tax returns, T4’s, and other important mail documents.”

Police are encouraging residents to contact their various service suppliers if they are expecting any mail from the week of April 10 until April 22 that has not yet arrived.

