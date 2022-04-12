RCMP seeks for doorbell cam footage after ‘targeted’ shooting in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Mounties are seeking video footage in the aftermath of a Monday morning shooting.

While they haven’t offered any information on the victim’s injuries, they confirmed the shooting took place early Monday on Westminster Avenue West in the downtown area of Penticton, B.C.

Based on the investigation thus far, RCMP said the incident is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to the public.

2:17 Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide – Oct 14, 2020

“Thanks to area residents we have observed a vehicle of interest captured on their doorbell camera,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP’s media liaison.

“We kindly ask that anyone with cameras, doorbell cams, 24/7 in-car dash cams, etc. of the area to review their systems for the hours of 3 a.m. to 6 a.m that morning and to contact police if they captured anything suspicious.”

Those with information can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at crimestoppers.net