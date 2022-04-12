Menu

Crime

RCMP seeks for doorbell cam footage after ‘targeted’ shooting in Penticton

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 2:26 pm
RCMP are looking into a shooting in Penticton. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking into a shooting in Penticton. File photo

Penticton Mounties are seeking video footage in the aftermath of a Monday morning shooting.

While they haven’t offered any information on the victim’s injuries, they confirmed the shooting took place early Monday on Westminster Avenue West in the downtown area of Penticton, B.C.

Based on the investigation thus far, RCMP said the incident is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to the public.

“Thanks to area residents we have observed a vehicle of interest captured on their doorbell camera,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP’s media liaison.

“We kindly ask that anyone with cameras, doorbell cams, 24/7 in-car dash cams, etc. of the area to review their systems for the hours of 3 a.m. to 6 a.m that morning and to contact police if they captured anything suspicious.”

Those with information can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at crimestoppers.net

 

