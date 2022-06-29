Man wanted after ‘a number’ of break-ins at Toronto businesses: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a man who is wanted after “a number” of break-ins at businesses in Toronto.

Toronto police said that between August 2021 and June of this year, a man broke into businesses in the area of Dufferin Street and Davenport Road.

Police said the same man was seen knocking on the windows and doors of a home.

Thirty-year-old Toronto resident Gary Prince is wanted in connection with the investigation, police said Wednesday.

Prince is wanted for three counts of break and enter non-dwelling with intent, break and enter commit at a place other than a dwelling, ten counts of failing to comply with an order, prowl by night and criminal harassment.

He was described as six feet tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.