Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after ‘a number’ of break-ins at Toronto businesses: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 10:42 am
Gary Prince, 30, is wanted. View image in full screen
Gary Prince, 30, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police

Police have identified a man who is wanted after “a number” of break-ins at businesses in Toronto.

Toronto police said that between August 2021 and June of this year, a man broke into businesses in the area of Dufferin Street and Davenport Road.

Police said the same man was seen knocking on the windows and doors of a home.

Read more: Police investigating sudden death discover firearms, grenades inside Toronto apartment

Thirty-year-old Toronto resident Gary Prince is wanted in connection with the investigation, police said Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Prince is wanted for three counts of break and enter non-dwelling with intent, break and enter commit at a place other than a dwelling, ten counts of failing to comply with an order, prowl by night and criminal harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was described as six feet tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagBreak And Enter tagtoronto police service tagBreak In tagToronto break-ins tagDufferin Street and Davenport Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers