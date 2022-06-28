Menu

Canada

Police investigating sudden death discover firearms, grenades inside Toronto apartment

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 7:14 pm
A Toronto police cruiser on the scene at an apartment in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area. View image in full screen
A Toronto police cruiser on the scene at an apartment in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area. Global News

Police have discovered firearms and grenades in a Toronto apartment after they were called to investigate a sudden death.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to an apartment in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area at around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday. They were investigating a sudden death officers did not believe to be suspicious.

Read more: 4 people arrested after kiosk destroyed in Toronto plaza: police

During the call, though, police located a “number of firearms/grenades” in the apartment, the tweet said.

Trending Stories

Residents in neighboring apartments were asked to evacuate “out of an abundance of caution.”

The force’s explosive disposal unit was also called in.

More to come…

