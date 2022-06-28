Police investigating sudden death discover firearms, grenades inside Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Police have discovered firearms and grenades in a Toronto apartment after they were called to investigate a sudden death.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to an apartment in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area at around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday. They were investigating a sudden death officers did not believe to be suspicious.

During the call, though, police located a “number of firearms/grenades” in the apartment, the tweet said.

Residents in neighboring apartments were asked to evacuate “out of an abundance of caution.”

The force’s explosive disposal unit was also called in.

More to come…