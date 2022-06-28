Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

4 people arrested after kiosk destroyed in Toronto plaza: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 5:23 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

Four people have been arrested after a kiosk was destroyed in a plaza in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area just after 4:40 p.m.

Officers alleged the suspects destroyed a kiosk in a plaza.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

“Police quickly arrived on scene and located suspects nearby,” the tweet read.

Police said four people have been arrested.

