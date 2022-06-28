4 people arrested after kiosk destroyed in Toronto plaza: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested after a kiosk was destroyed in a plaza in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area just after 4:40 p.m.

Officers alleged the suspects destroyed a kiosk in a plaza.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

“Police quickly arrived on scene and located suspects nearby,” the tweet read.

Police said four people have been arrested.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Eglinton Av East + Pharmacy Av

4:41pm

– Suspects destroyed kiosk in a plaza

– No reported injuries

– Police quickly arrived on scene and located suspects nearby

– 4 ppl under arrest

ROAD CLOSURE: Victoria Park at Jonesville Cres @TTCnotices#GO1228869

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2022

