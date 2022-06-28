4 people arrested after kiosk destroyed in Toronto plaza: police

Four people have been arrested after a kiosk was destroyed in a plaza in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area just after 4:40 p.m.
Officers alleged the suspects destroyed a kiosk in a plaza.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
Trending Stories
“Police quickly arrived on scene and located suspects nearby,” the tweet read.
Police said four people have been arrested.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments