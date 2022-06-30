Canada Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on Canada Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will open Saturday.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

There will be four Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (Drive-Thru Only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Drive-Thru Only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Canada Day

Open Canada Day in Cambridge:

• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

• George Hancock and Ed Newland outdoor pool

• McDougall Cottage

Closed Canada Day in Cambridge:

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All Idea Exchanges and arenas

• John Dolson Centre

• W.G. Johnson Centre

• Cambridge City Hall

• William E. Pautler Centre

• Allan Reuter Centre

• David Durward Centre

• Ted Wake Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Canada Day

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Monday.

The following will remain open Friday:

• City splash pads

• Harry Class, Wilson and Kiwanis outdoor pools will be open during regular operating hours, while Idlewood outdoor pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• The Aud arena will be open for scheduled rentals

• Kiwanis Park and Budd Park

• TheMuseum

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• Homer Watson House

The following are closed in Kitchener on Friday:

• Kitchener market

• All community centres, libraries and indoor swimming pools

• All arenas aside from the Aud

• Lyle S Hallman walking track

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Canada Day

• Moses Springer Outdoor Pool is open 12:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

Closed Friday:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

• Clay and Glass Gallery

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre (only open for OVA event)

• WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex (only open for OLA qualifier)

