Canada

Cost of riding Grand River Transit to rise on July 1

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 11:39 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The cost of riding Grand River Transit will rise next month for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Waterloo Region.

It says that fares will increase on average by two per cent on July 1 although monthly pass prices will not be affected.

The region says it needs to raise rates due to the increased costs of operating transit and planned service improvements.

Fares were to increase in 2020 but the region says council deferred that increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the cost of riding public transit in Waterloo Region went up was back in September 2019.

The region notes that discounted fares are still available for people with low income. Last week, the region announced it was raising the threshold for people who fit into that category.

The following fare prices will be in effect on July 1:

  • Cash fare $3.50
  • Single ticket/transfer $3.50
  • Stored value $2.92
  • Stored value (Affordable Transit Program) $1.52
  • Monthly pass $90 (no change)
  • Monthly pass (Affordable Transit Program) $46.80 (no change)
  • Day pass $8.50 (no change)
