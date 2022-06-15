Cost of riding Grand River Transit to rise on July 1

Send this page to someone via email

The cost of riding Grand River Transit will rise next month for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Waterloo Region.

It says that fares will increase on average by two per cent on July 1 although monthly pass prices will not be affected.

Read more: Waterloo Region to offer discount public transit program to more people

The region says it needs to raise rates due to the increased costs of operating transit and planned service improvements.

Fares were to increase in 2020 but the region says council deferred that increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the cost of riding public transit in Waterloo Region went up was back in September 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The region notes that discounted fares are still available for people with low income. Last week, the region announced it was raising the threshold for people who fit into that category.

The following fare prices will be in effect on July 1:

Cash fare $3.50

Single ticket/transfer $3.50

Stored value $2.92

Stored value (Affordable Transit Program) $1.52

Monthly pass $90 (no change)

Monthly pass (Affordable Transit Program) $46.80 (no change)

Day pass $8.50 (no change)