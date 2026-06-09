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Canada

Who’s playing on Canada Day? Here’s the national noon ceremony lineup

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 3:37 pm
1 min read
Dressed as a patriotic pirate, Hobes Hernandez Osorto, drinks a Molson Canadian beer while holding a Canadian flag during Canada Day festivities in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
Dressed as a patriotic pirate, Hobes Hernandez Osorto, drinks a Molson Canadian beer while holding a Canadian flag during Canada Day festivities in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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With Canada Day less than a month away, the federal government has announced its plans for the national noon ceremony in the capital of Ottawa.

The celebrations will come as the “Buy Canadian” movement continues to be prominent across the country, and as U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his calls last week to make Canada the “51st state.”

So, what will this year’s Canada Day celebrations entail?

Who are the Canada Day performers?

On July 1, Canadians can head to Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats Park to watch the national noon ceremony.

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The ceremony will also be broadcast live on giant screens at Parliament Hill and in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, according to a statement from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Click to play video: 'Everything going on this Canada Day in the HRM'
Everything going on this Canada Day in the HRM

According to the press release, audiences can expect “a deeply Canadian experience, punctuated by musical performances, dance numbers, inspiring personal accounts and special guest appearances.”

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The celebrations will also be marked by “an Order of Canada investiture ceremony highlighting the exceptional contributions of Canadians, the playing of the national anthem, and a spectacular flyover by the Snowbirds.”

Hosted by Julie St-Pierre and Melissa O’Neil, below are the artists slated to perform:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Loud
  • TOBi
  • Adrian Sutherland
  • Naomi
  • Éléonore Lagacé
  • Alicia Blore
  • Alexandre (Douzie) Tétrault
  • Deantha Edmunds
  • Julianna Labelle

In addition, Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian to go around the moon on the Artemis II mission, will be present.

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Rick Hansen and Olympic and Paralympic athletes who represented Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games will attend.

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