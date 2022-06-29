Menu

Canada

Fireworks, light shows return to Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo on Canada Day

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 2:00 pm
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Canada Day fireworks on Sunday, July 1, 2007 in Cambridge, Ontario. (CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette) CANADA. View image in full screen
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Canada Day fireworks on Sunday, July 1, 2007 in Cambridge, Ontario. (CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette) CANADA. CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette

After being on hiatus for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Day celebrations will return in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo on Friday.

In Kitchener, this year’s event will feature fireworks as well as free concerts, with the first performers taking the stage at Carl Zehr Square in front of City Hall at 3 p.m.

Read more: Canada Day parades cancelled in some cities amid financial woes

Canadian legends Glass Tiger, who will headline the evening show, will share the stage with Rufus John, Bad Child and Alyssa Reid.

Trending Stories

If the weather permits, the fireworks will go off at around 10:20 p.m.

Down in Cambridge, the parade, fireworks and other celebrations will be back this year.
A fishing derby kicks things off at 8 a.m., followed by the parade down King Street at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be a kid’s area, midway rides, a car show and musical performances with the fireworks closing out the day at 10 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo’s Canada Day celebration to feature drone LED light show, rather than fireworks

Up in Waterloo, the Canada Day celebrations will begin at 4 p.m. with a community picnic on the west side of Waterloo Park, featuring live performances, food trucks, giant games and a laser drone show.

A number of local acts are scheduled to perform including JP Sunga, Sam Nabi and Clarissa Diokno.
The laser drone show is set to take flight at 10:30 p.m.

