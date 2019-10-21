Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo’s Canada Day celebration to feature drone LED light show, rather than fireworks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 6:05 pm
The Young Street entrance to Waterloo Park.
The Young Street entrance to Waterloo Park. Google Maps

Waterloo Council approved plans for a new Canada Day celebration the city intends to stage at Waterloo Park next summer.

The University of Waterloo had hosted an event at Columbia Lake since 1984, which served as the city’s main event.

In January, however, it announced that 2019 would be the final year the event would be staged.

IN PHOTOS: How Canada Day 2019 was celebrated from coast to coast

The new event that council approved on Monday will include a feature a drone LED light show, rather than fireworks.

The city says it polled residents and close to half of respondents were OK with a show that did not feature fireworks, citing concerns about pets, wildlife and environmental impact.

Story continues below advertisement
Fireworks store catches fire, sets off massive unintentional display
Fireworks store catches fire, sets off massive unintentional display
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
WaterlooUniversity of WaterlooWaterloo councilColumbia LakeCanada Day 2020University of Waterloo Canada DayWaterloo Canada DayWaterloo Canada Day 2020Waterloo Columbia Lake
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.