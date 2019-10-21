Waterloo’s Canada Day celebration to feature drone LED light show, rather than fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Council approved plans for a new Canada Day celebration the city intends to stage at Waterloo Park next summer.

The University of Waterloo had hosted an event at Columbia Lake since 1984, which served as the city’s main event.

In January, however, it announced that 2019 would be the final year the event would be staged.

The new event that council approved on Monday will include a feature a drone LED light show, rather than fireworks.

The city says it polled residents and close to half of respondents were OK with a show that did not feature fireworks, citing concerns about pets, wildlife and environmental impact.

