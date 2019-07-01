Canada
IN PHOTOS: How Canada Day 2019 was celebrated from coast to coast

Parades, parties and fireworks displays helped Canadians from coast to coast celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday on Monday.

Here are photos of special moments from celebrations across the country.

Ottawa

In the nation’s capital, more than 10,000 people gathered on Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada Day.

Ottawa police said roughly 11,500 people were at the main site of the festivities by noon.

Among those in attendance at the Ottawa celebration were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, Governor General Julie Payette and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette, left, look on during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canada Day 20190701

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds fly past the Peace Tower during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Andrew Larche

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets participants at a Canada Day community event in Ottawa, Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Canada Day 20190701

People cheer during the the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A large fireworks display will cap off the festivities at around 10 p.m. ET.

Toronto

In Toronto, a number of events were held to celebrate Canada Day.

The annual Yonge-Dundas Multiculturalism party celebrated the country’s diversity.

The party featured Jazz bands, a Parade of Nations and live performances from multicultural groups.

John Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Canada Day 20190701

Community members take part in the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
John Weatherbed

John Weatherbed, wearing a hat made of Canadian flags, takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Canada Day 20190701

A volunteer with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith hands out Canadian flags during the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

At a parade in the East York area of Toronto, children with painted faces and dressed head to toe in red and white ran up and down the roads blowing bubbles in small capes made of Canadian flags.

The city will end the celebration with fireworks displays.

Starting at around 10 p.m., Toronto’s waterfront will light up with fireworks at Ashbridges Bay. There will also be displays at Amesbury Park in the city’s north end, Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Milliken Park in Scarborough, Mel Lastman Square in North York, Stan Wadlow Park in East York and Weston Lions Park in the city’s northwest end.

Montreal

In Quebec, jovial crowds gathered at the Old Port in Montreal where a citizenship ceremony for new Canadians and a cake-cutting event were held in the afternoon.

In Montreal’s West Island, there were a number of activities to celebrate Canada Day. In Pierrefonds, residents enjoyed a full-day program that included a parade, line dancing, food trucks and fireworks.

A concert and fireworks show are scheduled to take place in Montreal Monday evening.

Canada Day,

A young girl smiles during the annual Canada Day parade in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada Day,

A colourful participant entertains the crowd during the annual Canada Day parade in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada Day,

Participants entertain the crowd during the annual Canada Day parade in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Canada Day,

A young woman smiles during the annual Canada Day parade in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada Day,

People take in the annual Canada Day parade in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Halifax

Despite the threat of rain, hundreds of people lined the streets of Halifax on Monday to enjoy a Canada Day parade.

The rain held off while marching bands and dozens of floats made their way through the city’s downtown.

The city also celebrated the country’s birthday with a traditional 21-gun salute Monday afternoon.

A crowd gathered in the rain to watch as the canon blasts atop Citadel Hill echoed over the city like thunder.

Edmonton

In Edmonton, a number of events were planned to celebrate Canada Day.

Crowds celebrated with the 30th annual Canada Day breakfast, a Canada Day road race and a 21-gun salute in the River Valley.

A number of firework displays are scheduled to take place at 11 p.m. MT in River Valley, Mill Woods, St. Albert at Mission Park and Sherwood Park at Broadmoor Lake Park.

Saskatoon

Canada Day in Saskatoon saw 75 people take the citizenship oath, becoming new Canadians at the Western Development Museum.

A young girl waves the Canadian flag just before a citizenship ceremony starts in Saskatoon on Monday morning.

Kyle Benning / Global News

Hundreds also gathered at Diefenbaker Park for a pancake breakfast, live entertainment and food trucks to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Vancouver

In downtown Vancouver, crowds gathered at Canada Place for live entertainment, a kids’ zone and food trucks.

Ahead of the celebration, a citizenship ceremony was held inside the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Ricky Johnson

Ricky Johnson waves a Canadian flag on a hockey stick as the Olympic cauldron burns while attending Canada Day celebrations in Vancouver, on Monday July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Summer Shen

Summer Shen wears a Canadian flag around her waist as part of a patriotic outfit while attending Canada Day celebrations in Vancouver, on Monday July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Maryamsadat Montajbi, Romina Khaksar

Maryam Sadat Montajabi, centre left, and her daughter Romina Khaksar, 15, who both moved to Canada from Iran in 2015, wait to have their photo taken with dignitaries after becoming Canadian citizens during a special Canada Day citizenship ceremony, in West Vancouver on Monday, July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Summer Shen

Summer Shen waves a Canadian flag while sporting a patriotic outfit during Canada Day celebrations in Vancouver, on Monday July 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The celebration officially began at 11 a.m. PT, with a number of interactive exhibits and a main stage featuring local bands and cultural dance troupes.

The celebration will end with a firework display scheduled for 10:30 p.m. PT.

-With files from Amanda Connolly, Ryan Rocca, Kalina Laframboise, Sean Boynton, Kyle Benning, and the Canadian Press

