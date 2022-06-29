Canada Day 2022: Ontario may get wet Friday night but the rest of the weekend’s a charm

After a brief cooling off period, things are set to heat up again across Ontario on Canada Day, according to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

“After cooler than average temperatures this week – warmer, more humid weather is in the forecast for Canada Day,” he explained.

“As a ridge of high pressure sets up southeast of southern and eastern Ontario it will usher in a southerly flow with temperatures rising to the high 20s on Canada Day and factor in the humidex it will feel into the mid-30s.”

Hull said that while we won’t see any weather records broken on Friday, we still need to prepare for the weather.

“It won’t be record breaking, extreme heat for this time of year but make sure you stay well hydrated if you’re going to be out and about for Canada Day activities,” he warned.

Hull also warned that wet weather could play a factor in whether or not we see a light show on Friday night.

“As for sky conditions on Canada’s birthday, you can expect a sun/cloud mix with cloud cover increasing as we move into the afternoon and evening – all thanks to a cold front sliding across the area,” he said.

Showers/t-storms in the forecast Wednesday and Friday but likely not enough to make up the rain deficit in Toronto and the GTA — it's been a dry month so far with only 51% of normal rainfall! pic.twitter.com/UBs5wnTt5u — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) June 28, 2022

“It will bring the chance of late afternoon/early evening showers with a thunderstorm risk – something to keep in mind if you will be outdoors because Mother Nature may provide a fireworks display of her own. At this point, it looks like the storms won’t reach severe limits but lighting associated with just a garden variety thunderstorm can prove deadly – so be sky aware!”

Currently, Hull’s forecast shows that Saturday and Sunday could be ideal whether conditions for a summer log weekend.

“The cold front that sparks the potential for showers and T-storms on Canada Day will usher in a more comfortable air mass for the remainder of the long weekend with lower humidex values, temperatures in the mid to high 20s, and plenty of sunshine,” he explained.

